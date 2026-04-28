e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,505,940.96 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) insider Mandy Fields sold 23,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,505,940.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.42. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 2,477,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Indy 500 Sponsorship

Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. SEC Form 4

Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Baird PT Cut

Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin concerns — analysts and commentators have highlighted rising tariff-related costs and concentrated China-based production as risks that could compress gross margins in fiscal 2026, renewing investor sensitivity to any cost or supply‑chain headlines. Tariff/Cost Analysis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 896,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,086,000 after buying an additional 711,540 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 657,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,033,000 after buying an additional 525,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,895,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $68.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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