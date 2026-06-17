e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.9390. Approximately 1,730,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,828,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

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Trending Headlines about e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty is expanding into haircare, which analysts view as a strong strategic fit and a positive addition to its fall innovation pipeline. The move aligns with favorable category trends and could open a new growth engine for the company. e.l.f. Beauty bets on hair as its next growth engine

e.l.f. Beauty is expanding into haircare, which analysts view as a strong strategic fit and a positive addition to its fall innovation pipeline. The move aligns with favorable category trends and could open a new growth engine for the company. Positive Sentiment: Momentum in the Rhode brand and recent financial results are also helping lift sentiment, with traders viewing the company as exceptionally strong even as the broader market was weaker. e.l.f. Beauty Stock Shows Exceptional Strength: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Momentum in the Rhode brand and recent financial results are also helping lift sentiment, with traders viewing the company as exceptionally strong even as the broader market was weaker. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry trends are supportive, with cosmetics stocks benefiting from rising skincare demand, product innovation, and expanding digital channels. 4 Cosmetics Stocks Worth Watching on Favorable Industry Trends

Broader industry trends are supportive, with cosmetics stocks benefiting from rising skincare demand, product innovation, and expanding digital channels. Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer-interest articles about e.l.f. products and related personality pieces were published, but they appear to be more awareness-building than direct stock catalysts.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.e.l.f. Beauty's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 4,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $224,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,785,505.68. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $222,970.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,511,700.33. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,347 shares of company stock worth $15,713,592. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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