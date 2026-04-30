Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 35.500-37.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 34.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0 billion-$85.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.9 billion.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,216.52.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $851.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $948.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.31. The stock has a market cap of $804.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.26 by $1.29. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.61 billion. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here