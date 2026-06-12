Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,132.81 and last traded at $1,137.0120. Approximately 2,425,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,208,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,160.95.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research notes continue to turn more upbeat on Eli Lilly’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group lifting FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates and Goldman Sachs reiterating a buy rating on the back of an encouraging obesity-treatment pipeline. Goldman Sachs Maintains a Buy Rating on Eli Lilly (LLY), Cites Encouraging Obesity Treatment Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly’s strong growth story is still resonating with investors: recent coverage says the stock is in a buy zone, institutional funds are adding shares, and the company remains a leader in the GLP-1 obesity market after a big earnings beat and raised guidance. Eli Lilly Stock Hits Buy Zone As Earnings Soar 156%. Funds Are Loading Up.
- Positive Sentiment: The company also added a new growth angle by expanding its chronic pain pipeline, including new Phase 2 trials in osteoarthritis and chronic low back pain, which could broaden Lilly’s long-term revenue base beyond obesity and diabetes. Eli Lilly Expands Chronic Pain Pipeline With New Osteoarthritis Trial
- Positive Sentiment: FDA progress for Ebglyss, including an easier once-every-eight-weeks maintenance regimen, adds another commercial catalyst and supports Lilly’s push to diversify into dermatology. FDA Ebglyss Decision Adds New Thread To Eli Lilly Growth Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also unveiled an AI partnership with Abridge, aimed at speeding drug development, trial enrollment and research; that is strategically positive, but it is a longer-term story than a near-term earnings driver. Eli Lilly’s Abridge Bet Links Healthcare AI To Valuation And Growth
- Negative Sentiment: A key overhang is growing concern that some employers may reduce or drop coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in 2027, which could pressure demand and reimbursement for Lilly’s obesity franchise. Some US employers to drop coverage of GLP-1 obesity drugs in 2027 as use increases 2026-06-11
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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