Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $919.78 and last traded at $925.93. 1,817,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,195,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $935.58.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,222.22.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approved Foundayo, Lilly’s once‑daily oral GLP‑1 for obesity — opens a large new market channel and supports multi‑billion dollar sales forecasts as the company begins rapid U.S. commercialization. Read More.

FDA approved Foundayo, Lilly’s once‑daily oral GLP‑1 for obesity — opens a large new market channel and supports multi‑billion dollar sales forecasts as the company begins rapid U.S. commercialization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lilly struck a major U.S. government pricing/access agreement to broaden GLP‑1 access for Medicare and Medicaid patients, which should boost volume and uptake among a large patient cohort. Read More.

Lilly struck a major U.S. government pricing/access agreement to broaden GLP‑1 access for Medicare and Medicaid patients, which should boost volume and uptake among a large patient cohort. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company is scaling production — a $6.5B Houston plant will manufacture Foundayo, reducing supply risk during launch. Read More.

The company is scaling production — a $6.5B Houston plant will manufacture Foundayo, reducing supply risk during launch. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Centessa Pharmaceuticals (~$7.8B) to expand into sleep disorders and neuroscience — diversifies growth beyond GLP‑1s. Read More.

Lilly agreed to acquire Centessa Pharmaceuticals (~$7.8B) to expand into sleep disorders and neuroscience — diversifies growth beyond GLP‑1s. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside momentum: at least one outlet reported a raised price target, and high‑profile bullish coverage (including Jim Cramer) and AI‑driven growth narratives are keeping long‑term sentiment constructive toward a potential path to a ~$1T market cap. Read More. | Read More. | Read More.

Analyst/upside momentum: at least one outlet reported a raised price target, and high‑profile bullish coverage (including Jim Cramer) and AI‑driven growth narratives are keeping long‑term sentiment constructive toward a potential path to a ~$1T market cap. Read More. | Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary placed Lilly alongside broader pharma buyback and capital allocation themes — supportive long term but not an immediate share mover. Read More.

Market commentary placed Lilly alongside broader pharma buyback and capital allocation themes — supportive long term but not an immediate share mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure: coverage highlights an emerging price war in oral GLP‑1s that could cap near‑term margins and damp the stock’s post‑approval upside, which helps explain intraday weakness. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company's stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $993.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $970.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $874.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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