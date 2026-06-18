Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,088.66 and last traded at $1,098.78. 4,423,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,202,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,112.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s pipeline remains in focus after updates on multiple clinical programs, including completion of its Mevidalen Alzheimer’s trial and retatrutide study, which keep investors watching for next-stage data and future commercial opportunities.

Lilly’s pipeline remains in focus after updates on multiple clinical programs, including completion of its Mevidalen Alzheimer’s trial and retatrutide study, which keep investors watching for next-stage data and future commercial opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to expand its AI-driven drug discovery platform, Lilly TuneLab, through new collaborations with Charles River Laboratories, Chai Discovery, and Axcelead DDP, reinforcing the company’s innovation story and potential long-term R&D productivity. Article Title

Lilly continues to expand its AI-driven drug discovery platform, Lilly TuneLab, through new collaborations with Charles River Laboratories, Chai Discovery, and Axcelead DDP, reinforcing the company’s innovation story and potential long-term R&D productivity. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by commentary that Eli Lilly remains a leading growth name in healthcare, with articles highlighting its GLP-1 momentum and strong earnings growth outlook.

Investor interest is also being supported by commentary that Eli Lilly remains a leading growth name in healthcare, with articles highlighting its GLP-1 momentum and strong earnings growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood reportedly bought Eli Lilly shares, which may be seen as a sentiment boost, but this is not a direct business catalyst.

Cathie Wood reportedly bought Eli Lilly shares, which may be seen as a sentiment boost, but this is not a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity drugs is intensifying, with Pfizer aiming to take share from Lilly and Novo Nordisk through monthly injectables and oral programs, potentially pressuring Lilly’s long-term dominance in the category.

Competition in obesity drugs is intensifying, with Pfizer aiming to take share from Lilly and Novo Nordisk through monthly injectables and oral programs, potentially pressuring Lilly’s long-term dominance in the category. Negative Sentiment: Lilly also faces Europe-related headwinds after halving its planned Germany investment, citing drug pricing reforms that could weigh on future international expansion and capital allocation.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

The company's 50-day moving average is $1,009.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here