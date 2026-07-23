Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,189.59 and last traded at $1,185.31. 1,902,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,149,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,163.01.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide delivered strong Phase 3 results in TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, supporting Lilly’s case for a future blockbuster obesity treatment and reinforcing its leadership in the GLP-1 market. Article Title

Retatrutide delivered strong Phase 3 results in TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, supporting Lilly’s case for a future blockbuster obesity treatment and reinforcing its leadership in the GLP-1 market. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is preparing to file for FDA approval in Q1 2027, which keeps the long-term obesity pipeline on track even though the timeline slipped from an earlier target. Article Title

The company said it is preparing to file for FDA approval in Q1 2027, which keeps the long-term obesity pipeline on track even though the timeline slipped from an earlier target. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is also moving ahead with a psychedelic medicine acquisition, signaling continued pipeline diversification beyond obesity and diabetes. Article Title

Lilly is also moving ahead with a psychedelic medicine acquisition, signaling continued pipeline diversification beyond obesity and diabetes. Negative Sentiment: The FDA filing for retatrutide was pushed to early 2027 as Lilly gathers additional manufacturing and quality-control data, creating a modest timing setback for investors hoping for a faster launch. Article Title

The FDA filing for retatrutide was pushed to early 2027 as Lilly gathers additional manufacturing and quality-control data, creating a modest timing setback for investors hoping for a faster launch. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit accusing Lilly of misleading advertising for Zepbound and Mounjaro, adding a legal overhang to the highly competitive obesity-drug market. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,038.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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