Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,140.74 and last traded at $1,154.27. Approximately 2,631,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,187,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,181.87.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports and analyst actions remain constructive, including Guggenheim raising its price target and maintaining a buy rating, with other major firms also issuing elevated targets. Bullish commentary points to continued revenue growth and confidence in Lilly’s drug pipeline. Guggenheim Raises Eli Lilly PT

Several recent reports and analyst actions remain constructive, including Guggenheim raising its price target and maintaining a buy rating, with other major firms also issuing elevated targets. Bullish commentary points to continued revenue growth and confidence in Lilly’s drug pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Lilly’s weight-loss portfolio notes that its obesity drugs are generating a large share of revenue, reinforcing the market’s long-term growth thesis for the company. Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Are Worth to Investors

Coverage focused on Lilly’s weight-loss portfolio notes that its obesity drugs are generating a large share of revenue, reinforcing the market’s long-term growth thesis for the company. Neutral Sentiment: The company also drew interest around new Kisunla data presented at the AAIC, which keeps Lilly in the spotlight for its Alzheimer’s franchise but is not yet a clear near-term catalyst by itself. Eli Lilly Presents New Kisunla Data

The company also drew interest around new Kisunla data presented at the AAIC, which keeps Lilly in the spotlight for its Alzheimer’s franchise but is not yet a clear near-term catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One Forbes piece asks whether LLY can reach $2,090, reflecting continued optimism about the stock’s longer-term upside rather than a new fundamental development. Is Lilly Stock On Track To Hit $2,090?

One Forbes piece asks whether LLY can reach $2,090, reflecting continued optimism about the stock’s longer-term upside rather than a new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern persists around competition in the billion-dollar obesity drug market, including a new article questioning whether a “disturbing trend” could hurt Lilly’s rollout of its weight-loss pill. That competition narrative may be weighing on sentiment. Bad News for Eli Lilly in the Billion-Dollar Obesity Drug Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,271.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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