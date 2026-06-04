Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 4.3% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,140.46 and last traded at $1,125.0040. Approximately 3,765,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,195,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,078.78.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $965.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,011.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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