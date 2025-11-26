Ellen Rosenberg Sells 36,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 36,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 507,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,077,100. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $236,210.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,136,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

