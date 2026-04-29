Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,823,231 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 6,356,062 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,207,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

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Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.9%

EFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 937,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,273. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 47.25, a quick ratio of 47.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 53.10%.The firm had revenue of $96.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. Ellington Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ellington Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company's stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc NYSE: EFC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC's core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

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