Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,995 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 8,601 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,309 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 932,552 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund NYSEAMERICAN: ECF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF's investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

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