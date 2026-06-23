EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $871.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $869.81 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $483.57 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $854.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.13. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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