EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $888.05 and last traded at $884.89, with a volume of 244937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $869.90.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $796.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.80.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $488,986,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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