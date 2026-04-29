EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 28.250-29.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5 billion-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.1 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.86.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.4%

EME stock opened at $863.79 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $374.64 and a twelve month high of $888.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $771.43 and a 200 day moving average of $704.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,986,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 667,698 shares of the construction company's stock worth $408,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,457 shares of the construction company's stock worth $359,400,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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