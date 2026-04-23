Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts: Sign Up

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.35. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emergent Biosolutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emergent Biosolutions wasn't on the list.

While Emergent Biosolutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here