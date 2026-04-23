Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Emergent Biosolutions logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.35. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

See Also

Earnings History for Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Emergent Biosolutions Right Now?

Before you consider Emergent Biosolutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emergent Biosolutions wasn't on the list.

While Emergent Biosolutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
He just named his next 100-bagger
He just named his next 100-bagger
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines