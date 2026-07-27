Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.3636.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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