Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $138.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,612,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $289,262,000 after buying an additional 1,079,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after acquiring an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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