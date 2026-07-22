Employers (EIG) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5680 per share and revenue of $203.5130 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $213.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:EIG opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Employers has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Employers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Employers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Research lowered Employers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Employers from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Employers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Employers presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Employers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 133.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Employers by 179.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Employers by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Employers by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company's stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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