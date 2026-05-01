Enbridge (ENB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $8.4875 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Key Enbridge News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage shows some bullish positioning and only a small change to fair value — a recent piece notes Enbridge’s fair-value estimate moved modestly from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and several analysts have raised price targets into the CA$72–CA$77 range, suggesting upside remains in some analysts’ views. How The Enbridge TSX: ENB Investment Story Is Shifting As Analyst Views Converge

Analyst coverage shows some bullish positioning and only a small change to fair value — a recent piece notes Enbridge’s fair-value estimate moved modestly from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and several analysts have raised price targets into the CA$72–CA$77 range, suggesting upside remains in some analysts’ views. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full‑year EPS remains near $2.22 per share even as individual shop forecasts move, indicating the market still has an anchor for expectations despite divergent analyst revisions. MarketBeat ENB overview

Consensus full‑year EPS remains near $2.22 per share even as individual shop forecasts move, indicating the market still has an anchor for expectations despite divergent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) repeatedly cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), trimming FY2026 from $2.21 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.30 to $2.15 — weakening near‑term earnings visibility and lowering forward earnings power. US Capital Advisors research notes (MarketBeat)

US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) repeatedly cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), trimming FY2026 from $2.21 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.30 to $2.15 — weakening near‑term earnings visibility and lowering forward earnings power. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~20,216 put contracts in a single session (roughly a 1,036% rise vs. average), signaling a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging demand that could increase near‑term volatility and downside risk. Options flow note (MarketBeat)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,633,703 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $334,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,674 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,206,300 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,067,947 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $672,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,503,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,163,267 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $870,577,000 after purchasing an additional 844,594 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

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