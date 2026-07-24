Enbridge (ENB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $8.6703 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enbridge Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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