Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

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A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enbridge's payout ratio is currently 133.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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