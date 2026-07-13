Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. CLSA set a $5.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut Endava from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Endava from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 733.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 901.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company's stock.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $154.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Endava has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $236.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.79 million. Endava had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 57.01%.Endava has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

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