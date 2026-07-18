Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EXK stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.41 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company's stock worth $85,474,000 after buying an additional 3,005,563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $20,225,000. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 18,554.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,800 shares of the mining company's stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 1,892,600 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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