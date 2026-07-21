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Enel Chile (ENIC) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Enel Chile logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Enel Chile is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28, with analysts looking for $0.0813 per share on $1.1583 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarterly results showed $0.12 EPS and $1.20 billion in revenue, with a 11.04% net margin and 9.50% return on equity.
  • Shares were down 1.7% to $4.33, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a $4.65 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0813 per share and revenue of $1.1583 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enel Chile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 123,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 666,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,353 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enel Chile by 70.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enel Chile from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Enel Chile to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $5.00 price objective on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel Chile currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENIC

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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