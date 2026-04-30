Enerflex (EFXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of $0.2694 per share and revenue of $603.8710 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex's dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFXT. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $16.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enerflex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,878,942 shares of the company's stock worth $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerflex by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company's stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enerflex by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,735,826 shares of the company's stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerflex by 351.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company's stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Enerflex by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,104,235 shares of the company's stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company's stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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