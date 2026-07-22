Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.28.

Get Enerflex alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$42.50 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gurpreet (Preet) Singh Dhindsa purchased 1,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,523. This trade represents a 28.16% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $67,558. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Enerflex Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.34. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.50.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of C$811.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Enerflex's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a leading provider of modular natural gas, power technology and treated water solutions, delivering value through disciplined execution and a deliberate approach to where we compete. Our customer focused delivery model supports operational excellence, innovation, and scalability across our global footprint with a focus on creating long-term shareholder value. With approximately 4,400 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, professionals, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enerflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enerflex wasn't on the list.

While Enerflex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here