Energizer (ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $720.2930 million for the quarter. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Energizer Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE ENR opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.75. Energizer has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 81,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,106,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,988,412.32. This trade represents a 1.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 378,681 shares of company stock worth $7,171,391 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Energizer by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energizer by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Energizer by 287.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,106 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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