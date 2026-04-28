Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

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Energizer Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ENR opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.82 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 target price on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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