Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

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Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.75. Energizer has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,611,600. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 378,681 shares of company stock worth $7,171,391 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock worth $55,583,000 after buying an additional 2,792,643 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,227,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 372,465 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Energizer by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 222,118 shares of the company's stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,606,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,043,794 shares of the company's stock worth $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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