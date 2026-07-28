Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $1,201,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,556,400. This represents a 0.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $406,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62.

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Energizer Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 222,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,834. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Energizer by 148,623.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,643 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $20,606,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Energizer by 1,561.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares in the last quarter. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $8,330,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,227,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 372,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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