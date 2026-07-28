Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys 60,000 Shares

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,785,000. This represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $826,800.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

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Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 222,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,834. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 51.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Energizer by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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