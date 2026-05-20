Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.9810, with a volume of 226739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,019,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,628,428.84. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,215 shares of company stock valued at $361,302. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 92.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 51.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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