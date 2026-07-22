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Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Upgraded at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Energy Vault logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup upgraded Energy Vault from neutral to buy and set a $5.00 price target, implying about 43.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall: Energy Vault now has an average Hold rating with an average price target of $5.01, alongside a range of Buy, Hold, and Sell calls from other firms.
  • The stock last traded at $3.48, while the company reported a Q1 earnings miss of -$0.20 EPS versus expectations of -$0.15, even though revenue came in slightly above estimates at $21.88 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NRGV. Zacks Research raised shares of Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fundamental Research set a $6.05 price target on Energy Vault and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.01.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 171.09% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,021,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,168,968.48. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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