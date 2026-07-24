Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th.

Enerpac Tool Group has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

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Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.7%

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.85. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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