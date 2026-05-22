Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $265.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enersys traded as high as $244.30 and last traded at $239.0250, with a volume of 1007091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.56.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Enersys from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enersys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.25.

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Enersys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enersys this week:

Positive Sentiment: EnerSys posted fourth-quarter EPS of $3.19, beating estimates, and revenue of $987.9 million, also above expectations. Results were supported by stronger Energy Systems demand from data centers and U.S. communications customers. EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results

EnerSys posted fourth-quarter EPS of $3.19, beating estimates, and revenue of $987.9 million, also above expectations. Results were supported by stronger Energy Systems demand from data centers and U.S. communications customers. Positive Sentiment: The company raised first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, with EPS now expected at $2.80 to $2.90 and revenue forecast at $915 million to $955 million, both above consensus expectations. Correcting and Replacing EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results

The company raised first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, with EPS now expected at $2.80 to $2.90 and revenue forecast at $915 million to $955 million, both above consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen increased its price target on EnerSys to $265 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings beat.

TD Cowen increased its price target on EnerSys to $265 from $220 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: EnerSys also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. EnerSys Announces Dividend of 0.2625 per Share for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

EnerSys also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted EnerSys as a potential long-term growth stock and compared it with peers, but these pieces were more commentary than new fundamental catalysts.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enersys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Trading Up 11.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Enersys's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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