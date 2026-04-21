Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.74 and last traded at $200.4840, with a volume of 56083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Enersys by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,516,000 after buying an additional 421,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enersys by 257.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 401,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enersys by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 304,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Enersys by 508.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 271,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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