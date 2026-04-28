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Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Engie Brasl Ega logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: Engie Brasil Energia SA (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) opened at $8.13 versus the prior close of $7.42 and last traded at $8.13 on a volume of 877 shares.
  • Valuation & technicals: Market cap is $8.08 billion with a P/E of 17.69 and beta of 0.29; the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $6.70 and $6.80, respectively.
  • Business profile: Engie Brasil is a leading independent power producer in Brazil with a diversified mix of hydro, gas‑ and biomass‑fired thermal, wind and solar assets, plus energy services and long‑term power contracts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Engie Brasl Ega.

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $8.13. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 877 shares traded.

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Engie Brasl Ega

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA is a leading independent power producer in Brazil, focusing on the generation, sale and commercialization of electricity. The company’s diversified portfolio includes hydroelectric plants, gas-fired and biomass-fueled thermal facilities, as well as onshore wind farms and solar installations. Through a mix of long-term power purchase agreements and spot market transactions, Engie Brasil serves both regulated and free-market customers, including industrial, commercial and residential consumers.

Beyond core electricity generation, Engie Brasil offers a suite of energy solutions and services such as plant operation and maintenance, technical consulting, and energy efficiency programs.

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