Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

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Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

ELVN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 606,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,574. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,580. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $32,201.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $592,898.46. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ELVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enliven Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.80.

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Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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