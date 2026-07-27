Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.74, with a volume of 53658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JonesTrading raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.50.

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Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,800. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $345,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,792,073.36. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,888 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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