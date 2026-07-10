Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Down 8.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV - Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 24,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 33,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enlivex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company's lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

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