Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Chairman David Fisher Sells 3,076 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) Chairman David Fisher sold 3,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $487,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at $48,556,051.80. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, David Fisher sold 7,180 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,456.60.

On Thursday, May 7th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $3,463,600.00.

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Enova International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 134,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.52 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enova International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 174.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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