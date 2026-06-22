Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Chairman Sells 33,060 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $6,580,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, David Fisher sold 3,076 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $487,392.20.

On Thursday, May 21st, David Fisher sold 7,180 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,151,456.60.

On Thursday, May 7th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $3,463,600.00.

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Enova International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 315,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,116. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 16.7% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 2,933.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 134,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,780 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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