Enovix (ENVX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Enovix to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $8.4320 million for the quarter. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.28% and a negative net margin of 499.64%.The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Enovix's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enovix alerts: Sign Up

Enovix Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Enovix has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Enovix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 80,853 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company's stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enovix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovix wasn't on the list.

While Enovix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here