Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.4350, with a volume of 1505771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $963.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 499.64% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,708 shares of the company's stock worth $129,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,145 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 13.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 972,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 253,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,268 shares of the company's stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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