Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 8709298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Get Enovix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enovix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.97 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 499.64% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enovix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovix wasn't on the list.

While Enovix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here