Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 9.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) were down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.6150. 4,223,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,412,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enovix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.64.

View Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Trading Down 9.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.28% and a negative net margin of 499.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Corporation will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,145 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,190 shares of the company's stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 290,916 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,757,382 shares of the company's stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 699,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company's stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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