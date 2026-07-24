Enovix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 29,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average daily volume of 15,487 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,145 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 972,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,492 shares of the company's stock worth $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 253,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,029 shares of the company's stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,079 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enovix by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.97. Enovix has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.28% and a negative net margin of 499.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enovix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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