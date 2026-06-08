Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.07, but opened at $60.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $58.6810, with a volume of 722,806 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at $111,080,160. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,886 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $101,244,000 after buying an additional 839,468 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,998,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 765,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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