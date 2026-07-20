Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.3333.

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NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enpro in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $322.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.33. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro has a 12-month low of $199.73 and a 12-month high of $390.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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